Henry Ford Allegiance Health adopts universal mask policy

Henry Ford Allegiance Health announced it has adopted a universal mask policy for all employees and visitors.

The health care system said anyone entering the facility is required to wear a mask effective immediately.

The hospital said in order to conserve masks and follow CDC guidelines, it is encouraging the community to make their own masks at home. The health care system said it is also accepting donations of homemade masks to give to visitors who don't have a mask.

The hospital said donations of homemade masks or other medical supplies or personal protective equipment, that has not been used, can be dropped off at the main hospital receiving dock which is located at 205 N. East Avenue.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The hospital also said monetary donations can be given to the health care systems emergency needs fund which provides for the needs of patients and employees as well as equipment and supplies.

An online donation form can be found here.

The hospital said it is treating 42 individuals with the coronavirus and an additional seven patients are waiting on test results.

Fourteen patients have been treated and discharged.

