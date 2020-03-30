Henry Ford Allegiance Health accepts coronavirus patients from other hospitals

Henry Ford Allegiance Health said it will be accepting patients from other parts of the state as Michigan hospitals work to fight against the coronavirus.

The state has asked other hospitals in Michigan to help as Detroit and other parts of southeast Michigan continue to experience a surge of coronavirus seeking treatment, Henry Ford Allegiance Health said.

The hospital said it has recently accepted five patients from other communities in the following statement sent to News 10:

"To maximize the efficacy of our ongoing response to the outbreak of COVID-19, Henry Ford Allegiance Health is continually planning and evolving its response for all anticipated, potential scenarios. We have recently accepted five patients from other communities, similar to the practice of other surrounding hospitals, during this time of overwhelming need.

The health care providers at Henry Ford Allegiance Health are well trained in infection prevention practices, are using recommended personal protective equipment, and all proper precautions are being strictly followed. Visitor restrictions also remain in place, and we are encouraging everyone to stay home and practice safe social distancing.

As we move forward, we will continue to carefully make all patient care decisions with the safety of our local community and team members top of mind."

Henry Ford Allegiance Health said the decision was not made lightly.

“This decision was not made lightly, as we considered the potential need for available hospital beds for residents of our Central Market,” said Tim Levy, Board Chair at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. “Detroit is now considered a “hot zone” for COVID-19, and those of us across the state with some bed capacity must do our part to lighten their load.”

“Even though we are seeing our numbers of COVID-19 patients increasing daily, we continue to have capacity for treating additional patients,” said Vivek Kak, MD, Medical Director for Infectious Disease at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

The hospital said it is currently treating 16 patience with coronavirus and was able to discharge three patients Monday morning who have fully recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.