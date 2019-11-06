Helpful hunting apps for firearm season

Rifle deer hunting season starts next week in Michigan, and many hunters getting ready now.

They are gearing up for what they hope will be the best year yet and having an app to help determine the best time to hunt, just might be the one thing they're missing.

This app, "Best Hunting Times" delivers hunters monthly, weekly, and daily views of where the sun and moon will be located in the sky.

It also has major and minor feeding times based on your exact location.

The app is $2.99 for iOS and Android systems.

Also, the "Solunar Best Hunting Times App" has a large, easy-to-read display to help hunters see the best hunting times for their area and you can save favorite hunting spots.

That app is also $3.

And, "Deercast" has location-specific weather data to deliver reliable deer movement prediction and a unique feature that can prove useful after you get the perfect shot.

That app is free.

Look for those apps available on your smart phone.

