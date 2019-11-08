Help "stuff the sleigh" on Saturday

Ho ho ho...it's time to "stuff the sleigh" in Jackson on Saturday.

On November 9 at the Walmart on W. Michigan Ave. between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. the Salvation Army will be campaigning to fill a "sleigh" full of toys and other items for families in need.

The event in Jackson is one of almost 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmarts across the country.

If you are planning on shopping at Walmart on Saturday, you can pick up a list of items needed and then you just shop for an item and drop it off in the Salvation Army collection bins located in front of each store.

"This Toy and Children's Coat Drive helps us assist area families with the little extra support they need at Christmas"" said Brad Patterson, Development Director from The Salvation Army. "By donating toys and winter coats for a child in need, you're easing the burden parents experience at this time of year, and helping to provide a bright Christmas for all our area families."

If you won't be shopping at the store on Saturday, you can still participate by searching for an online registry for the Salvation Army of Jackson County on the main Walmart website under registry/events.

We have that link for you here.

And according to the release, all donations made at "Stuff the Sleigh" campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide a brighter Christmas for local children and parents.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit WWW.SAJACKSON.ORG.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.