Help "Stuff the Bus" for those in need

You can help give back to those in need in right our own backyards.

The Lansing Jaycees need your help stuffing a CATA bus full of clothes, toys, household goods and pet supplies.

The donations will go to the Capital Area Humane Society and End Violent Encounters, a local shelter that provides services to domestic violence survivors.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday at the Walmart and PetSmart at 409 N. Marketplace Blvd in Lansing.

