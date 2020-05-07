Help Potter Park Zoo name river otter pups

Potter Park Zoo needs your help naming two North American river otter pups.

Nkeke and Miles gave birth to the two pups on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Potter Park Zoo said the two pups have begun swimming lessons with mother Nkeke and are beginning to eat solid food like fish, kibble and meat.

The zoo said you can help name the otter pups by making a donation to the Potter Park Zoological Society.

The zoo said every $5 donated count as a vote toward the name of your choice. The more you donate, the more votes you get. For example, the zoo said a donation of $10 equals two votes.

The zoo said the donations will support Potter Park Zoo and its mission of inspiring conservation of animals and the natural world.

The list of names being voted on are:

1. Seymour

2. Hudson

3. Cedar

4. Mack (Short for Mackinaw)

5. Potter

6. Lance (Short for Lansing)

To cast your vote, click here.

The zoo said voting began Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. and ends on Sunday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.