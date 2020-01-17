Heavy... wet snow late tonight into Saturday morning

Friday will be a good looking day in Mid-Michigan. We start the day with some sunshine. The cloud cover rolls in this afternoon. High temperatures today will be near 30.

A storm system brings snow late tonight into Saturday across the area. The snow starts flying after 10 P.M. The snow will be heavy at times overnight. Most areas will see 3-6'' of slushy snow by mid-morning Saturday. Scattered snow showers late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon will be mixed with rain showers. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

You will want to get the slushy snow shoveled Saturday afternoon before temperatures take a tumble to the teens Saturday night and the slush freezes solid. Scattered snow showers off of Lake Michigan will be possible Saturday night into Sunday with little in the way of accumulation. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low 20s..

