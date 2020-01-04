Lansing shooting leaves one man with serious injuries

Lansing police say a one man is in serious condition after being shot Saturday afternoon.

It happened called to a home in the 1800 block of Donora St. near Mt. Hope Blvd at 3:20pm.

When officers arrived, they located a 24 yr. old Lansing man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition. Police have identified and located a 19-year-old male suspect believed to be involved in the incident.

Police are currently on the scene investigating further.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and a suspect believed to be involved.

More information will be made available as it is obtained.

Preliminary information suggests this was not a random incident and there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the event can contact Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

