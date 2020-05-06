Heavy drinking may increase cardiovascular disease

A new warning about the dangers of heavy drinking.

Swedish researchers found higher alcohol consumption may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study used genetic data to rule out any hereditary risk factors.

It showed heavy drinking was linked to a "three-fold" increase in peripheral artery disease, a condition that reduces blood flow to the limbs.

Higher alcohol consumption was also associated with a 27% higher risk of stroke.

The was study led by researchers at the Karolinska Institute (SWE) and published in 'Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine.'

