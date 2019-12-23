UPDATE: Children hospitalized after being hit by car in south Lansing

Authorities are investigating in south Lansing after police say three children were hit by a car while crossing the road.

Police were called to the area of Miller and Cedar Street at 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the children were hit while crossing Cedar Street and then the vehicle took off.

The children were taken to Sparrow hospital and are in stable condition.

Police are keeping the intersection of Miller Road and Edgewood Boulevard blocked in order to do a thorough investigation.

