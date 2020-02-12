Heat outage causes downtown closure

Several state office buildings, City of Lansing buildings and buildings on the campus of Lansing Community College are closed at this time due to what officials say is a heating outage.

Mayor Andy Schor has declared a “non-state of emergency closure” for City Hall, 54-A District court and offices in nearby parking ramps due to the outage, according to the city’s website.

Lansing Community College’s downtown campus closed at 10 a.m. “due to a loss of heat related to an issue with the Lansing Board of Water & Light’s steam plan, according to a news release. The news release said classes at all other campus will remain in session today.

BWL officials said in news release early this morning the city-owned utility experienced at outage at its REO Cogeneration Plant at around 1 a.m. Officials said the outage caused approximately 200 downtown customers to lose steam heat.

The plant is located at 1201 S. Washington Ave. in Lansing’s REO Town neighborhood and is the utility’s first natural gas-fired plant. It opened in 2013, and generates up to 300,000 pounds of steam per hour and 100 megawatts of electricity, according to BWL’s website.

As of 9:45 a.m., the cause of the outage was still unclear. Messages left with BWL officials weren’t returned.

The news release said full steam restoration is expected by early afternoon today.

The news release also said approximately 300 downtown customers were also without power from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. BWL’s outage map posted on its website indicated at about 9:45 a.m. there were no outages.