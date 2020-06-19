Heat deaths on the rise

As the weather warms up a warning about the dangers of heat exposure.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control shows about 700 Americans die each year from heat-related causes.

Natural heat exposure was also a contributing cause of deaths from certain chronic illnesses.

And medical records show heat played a role in some alcohol poisoning and drug overdose fatalities.

The study was led by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and published in 'CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.