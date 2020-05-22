Heat and humidity rise this weekend

Today will be mostly cloudy across the area with the chance of a stray shower or two for some areas. Temperatures today will remain comfortable with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. The clouds move out tonight with low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Saturday promises to be a partly cloudy day. The humidity levels will start to creep up Saturday and temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Memorial Day will not be a rain out, but a few showers and thunderstorms may pop up in the humid air that will be in place across the area. High temperatures Monday are expected to be in the mid 80s. The warm and humid air will hold on through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.