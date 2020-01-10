Heartburn medication recalled

Two companies have announced they are recalling heartburn medications because they may include a carcinogen.

The Food and Drug Administration said Denton Pharma Inc. and Appco Pharma have both recalled batches of Ranitidine tablets due to the possible presence of NDMA. Ranitidine is the generic version of the heartburn drug Zantac.

The recalled batches from Dentron Pharma Inc. include certain lots of Ranitidine tablets in 150-milligram and 300-milligram strengths. The recalled batches from Appco Pharma have an expiration date of April or May 2021.

The World Health Organization has classified NDMA as being a "probable human carcinogen." The recall has not been associated with any injuries or adverse events.

Earlier this week, the drug company Mylan recalled three lots of another antacid, Nizatidine, which were also found to contain trace amounts of NDMA.

The recalled capsules from Mylan are in 150-milligram and 300-milligram strengths and were manufactured by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited.

