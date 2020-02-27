Heart health connected to brain health

New research reveals neglecting your health when you're young may have harmful effects on the brain.

Scientists from Northwestern University tracked nearly 200 adults in their 20's for 30 years.

Those with poor cardiovascular health at the beginning of the study scored lower on thinking and memory tests in middle age, than their healthier peers.

The study was led by researchers at Northwestern University and presented at a meeting of the American Academy of Neurology.

