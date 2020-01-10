New research suggests heart disease may increase the risk of kidney failure.

Scientists from Johns Hopkins University monitored the health of 9-thousand healthy adults for 15 years.

They found people hospitalized for major cardiovascular disease were more likely to develop kidney failure.

Patients with heart failure faced the greatest risk.

They were about 11-times more likely to develop kidney failure than those without any cardiovascular issues.

The study was led by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and published in 'Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.'

