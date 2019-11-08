Hearing scheduled in Nikki Joly arson case in Jackson

A court hearing is scheduled Friday morning in the case of a gay-rights activist accused of intentionally starting a fire that destroyed his Jackson County home in 2017.

Prosecutors say Nikki Joly started the August 2017 fire at his home on Pringle Avenue that killed his five pets.

The case in Jackson County is on hold for now.

In August, the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed to hear arguments in the case.

Joly is appealing a ruling made by Jackson County Circuit Judge John McBain that an email between Joly and his attorneys did not contain privileged information.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Joly's computer and obtained an email between Joly and his attorneys discussing the case.

In an email, Joly mentions the location of his lawn mower and gas can that Joly asked his neighbors to hold onto for him.

His attorneys argued police only found the two witnesses because they read an email between Joly and his attorney.

Joly is charged with first-degree arson and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

A hearing in the case is scheduled to happen at 9 a.m. on Friday Nov. 8.

