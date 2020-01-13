Hearing held on proposed Jolly Road plan

Members of the community are getting some of their questions answered about a project that would make big changes to a busy Mid-Michigan road.

The Ingham County Road Department hosted a public hearing about a proposed plan for a section of Jolly Road from Hagadorn to Dobie Road.

The project would narrow Jolly Road down from four lanes to two lanes with the addition of a center left turn lane.

"It's really a safety improvement between the main intersections, which should have little or no effect on the through capacity of the road. If you think about it, the inner through lanes of Jolly Road are frequently stopped by people waiting to turn left anyway," said Bill Conklin, of the Ingham County Road Commission.

Several people who live on Jolly were concerned about how it would affect the way they get onto the road.

"The traffic volumes, although it appears to be fairly busy, is not as high as we thought. Under 15,000 vehicles per day, typically a road does very well capacity-wise and traffic-flow-wise with a road diet," Conklin said.

Monday night's meeting was the first of two public hearings.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 23 at Meridian Township Central Fire Station in Okemos.

