Women who make healthy lifestyle changes, even in middle age, can greatly reduce their risk of stroke.
That's according to new research from Harvard University.
The study tracked nearly 60-thousand women in their 50's until their mid 70's, which is the average age for women to have a stroke.
Those who quit smoking, exercised for at least 30 minutes a day, and maintained a normal weight, lowered their stroke risk by 25%.
Dietary improvements also had an impact, but to a lesser degree.
The study was led by researchers at Harvard University and published in 'Stroke.'
Healthy lifestyle changes reduces stroke risk in women
