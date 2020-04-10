Healthy lifestyle changes reduces stroke risk in women

Women who make healthy lifestyle changes, even in middle age, can greatly reduce their risk of stroke.

That's according to new research from Harvard University.

The study tracked nearly 60-thousand women in their 50's until their mid 70's, which is the average age for women to have a stroke.

Those who quit smoking, exercised for at least 30 minutes a day, and maintained a normal weight, lowered their stroke risk by 25%.

Dietary improvements also had an impact, but to a lesser degree.

The study was led by researchers at Harvard University and published in 'Stroke.'

