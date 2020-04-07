Healthcare workers experience symptoms

Two of metro-Detroit's largest healthcare systems are reporting high numbers of employees suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

According to the Detroit News, Beaumont Health and Henry Ford have a least 2,200 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus or are at home with symptoms.

At Henry Ford, 734 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the chief clinical officer.

Beaumont Health has 1,500 employees staying home who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. The employees are required to stay home until they are symptom-free for three days.

At this time, it's not clear if employees got the virus while at work or through community spread.

