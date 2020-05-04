Health warnings on alcohol bottles

Putting health warning labels on alcohol bottles could prompt people to cut back on drinking.

That's according to a new study conducted in Canada.

Researchers placed bright colored labels on bottles of wine, beer and liquor containing messages about health risks or drinking guidelines.

They found total alcohol sales were 7% lower in areas where the labels were used.

Also, consumers' awareness of the government's drinking guidelines nearly tripled.

-Study led by researchers at University of Toronto and published in 'Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.'

