Health professionals urge sick, injured to use ER

Some people are having a hard time staying home during the pandemic.

Others are refusing to leave the house even when it's medically necessary.

Doctors urge patients to come to the Emergency Room and not worry about the spread of coronavirus.

Many emergency rooms are seeing a lot less traffic than normal because people are afraid they will catch coronavirus there.

Hospitals are working to keep COVID-19 patients isolated so people with other medical emergencies don't have to worry about being infected.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says health care workers are doing everything to can.

"Our health care systems know infection control and they are doing basically above and beyond with regard to infection control for this virus right now," said Vail.

Hospitals are also working together to during the crisis.

Betty, Chu, Head of COVID-19 response at Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson says they're sharing everything from information to protective equipment.

"Sparrow Hospital's been a great partner, they just sent us a whole bunch of isolation gowns yesterday when we needed them, so there's been a lot of communication between the hospitals around the state," Said Chu. "Additionally our chief clinical and chief operating officer are on a phone call pretty much daily with other leaders of all the other health systems including Spectrum and the hospitals in Mid-Michigan, so that we can kind of share what's happening and share some of our needs."

Hospitals are also sharing beds. The idea is to keep any one hospital from getting overwhelmed.

All of this cooperation is going to be crucial as the number of cases grows.