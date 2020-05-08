Ingham County Health officials say Asian race infected with COVID-19 is rising

The number of Asians infected with COVID-19 has surpassed African-Americans in the 48911 Zip Code.

The Ingham County Health Department offering new information during a virtual press conference on Friday.

Health Officials say while they keep an eye on these trends it doesn't mean people of other races should lower their guard.

"No race nor ethnicity is genetically more likely to have COVID-19 what it is is social factors that derive disproportionate effect on some groups It creates those health disparities," said Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail.

Health Officer Vail says the reason for the spike of Asian cases is because the county is getting more testing results.

The Ingham County Health Department will hold another press conference on Tuesday.

