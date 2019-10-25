Health official: No 'short list' of vaping illness suspects

Health officials are still looking at a wide range of products and chemicals that might be causing the U.S. vaping illness outbreak.

A large majority of the more than 1,600 people who have been sickened said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

But officials say it's likely something else -- or perhaps a number of things -- are to blame. One federal official says they "don't have a short list" of suspect substances.

The outbreak appears to have started in March. Illnesses have been reported in every state except Alaska, many of them teen and young adults. At least 34 have died.

Officials on Friday said they're continuing to look at lab specimens from people who got sick and to test the products they vaped.

