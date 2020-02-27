Health leaders: Risk of coronavirus in Michigan is low

Michigan health leaders are working to ease fears over the coronavirus, as rumors and false facts continue to spread.

MGN

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the risk of Michganders getting the coronavirus is low.

The only real risk is if someone traveled outside the country.

"It is a respiratory disease so they all have very similar symptoms. People should be aware of it," said Lynn Sutfin, MDHHS spokeswoman.

The flu and coronavirus share symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and shortness of breath.

"None of that is happening in our state now, but it is a good idea to start planning now before there is an issue happening," Sutfin said.

Sutfin said people need to start getting ready with emergency plans.

"If you have children in daycare, think about how you would handle it if your daycare closed for two weeks, or your school," she said.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said right now the virus is believed to be airborne instead of droplets.

She added masks don't really help.

"You're better off, as opposed to wearing gloves and thinking that's got you protected 'because I'm wearing gloves I might touch something.' You're better off washing your hands," said Vail.

Sutfin said if you experience any symptoms, it's best to follow the rules you grew up hearing.

"Make sure if you are ill, you are staying home. That is the best way you can stop the spread of any respiratory disease whether its the common cold, influenza or the Coronavirus," said Sutfin.

If you experience any symptoms, make sure you see your doctor.

