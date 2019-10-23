Health department warns about phone scam

The Jackson County Health Department is issuing a warning about a scam that targets the elderly.

They say that someone calls claiming to be from the Health Department and asks for health insurance information or money.

Health officials say they will NEVER call and ask for that kind of information or money and that the caller is impersonating the department.

They are warning residents if they get a call like this, to just hang up and alert the authorities.

You can also call the main number at the Jackson County Health Department if you are unsure who that is on the other end of the line: 517-788-4420.

