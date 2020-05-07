Health care workers may benefit from religion

As the coronavirus continues to take a mental toll on doctors and nurses a new study finds religion may help.

Harvard scientists analyzed data from over 100-thousand health care professionals.

They found women who attended religion services at least once a week were 68% less likely to die from suicide or substance abuse.

Men who regularly visited a church, temple or mosque had a 33% lower risk dying from these causes.

Experts say religious participation may help foster a sense of hope, peace and meaning.

It also promotes stronger social connections.

The study was led by researchers at Harvard University and published in 'JAMA Psychiatry.'

