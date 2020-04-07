Healthcare coverage available to those who are unemployed

The state of Michigan said healthcare coverage may be available to those who've lost their job or have experienced a drop in their income.

The state said those who have lost their jobs, resulting in a loss of healthcare, or who've experienced a change in their income may have low or no-cost healthcare options available through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace, Medicaid, or the Children's Health Insurance Program.

The state said residents who are in this kind of situation aren't required to wait for the yearly Open Enrollment Period and should act now if possible.

“Michiganders who lose employer-based health insurance may have options to continue or replace their coverage,” said DIFS Director Anita G. Fox. “If consumers have questions about enrolling, DIFS is available to assist.”

The state said residents have 60 days after losing coverage to take advantage of a Special Enrollment Period.

To determine if you are eligible for other coverage options, click here.

