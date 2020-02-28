Health care a top concern in presidential election

A new poll from NBC News and the Commonwealth Fund shows health care is a top concern in the upcoming presidential election.

About 30% of voters are very or moderately worried about being able to afford health insurance and prescription drugs.

And nearly 80% believe reducing health costs should be a high priority for the next president.

Almost half of voters, with health-related debt, say they have used their savings including retirement money to pay their medical bills.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

