Health benefits of pregnant women eating fish

New research finds the benefits of eating some fish during pregnancy outweighs the risks for the child.

The University of Southern California study included over 800 mother-child pairs.

It showed kids whose mothers ate fish up to three times a week while pregnant had better metabolic health than those whose moms rarely ate it.

However experts recommend women don't eat more than three servings because of potential mercury contamination.

The study was led by researchers at the University of Southern California and published in 'JAMA Network Open'

