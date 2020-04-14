Health Officials say coronavirus cases may have peaked in Ingham Co.

Some encouraging news from the Ingham County Health Department about Coronavirus.

Health Officer Linda Vail giving an update on the status of the virus in the county Tuesday.

Vail says she believes the county may have hit the peak and is heading down to a plateau.

"You will always see some bouncing of those bars up and down and what you do is then draw a smooth line through them and the best smooth line through them right now does show us having leveled off and starting them perhaps head back down the other way"

Vail also says the Governor's stay home order and social distancing are working.

