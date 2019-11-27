Heading to Ford Field? Check this out before you go...

Everyone headed to Ford Field this weekend to watch the MHSAA High School Football Playoffs should keep these rules in mind.

The stadium has restrictions for what you can bring with you like small purses, they're okay, but not large totes, backpacks, or duffel bags.

You also can't bring in any outside food or drinks.

No seat cushions, chairs, or strollers are allowed inside either.

And leave your noisemakers at home like bells, horns, kazoos, and whistles.

Check the full list of do's and don'ts here on this web story under related links.

