Head-on collision in snowy conditions kills one

The snow and wind was the cause of many traffic accidents on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Ionia County Sheriff deputies were dispatched at 11:32 a.m. to E. David Hwy. for a two-vehicle fatal crash.

It happened between Kelsey Highway and 40 Acre Town Road in Orange Township.

Their investigation determined that an eastbound Chrysler Minivan, driven by a 42-year-old Ionia woman, lost control on the snowy road and crossed the center line, colliding with a westbound Oldsmobile Aurora driven by a 64-year-old Portland man who had a 64-year-old female passenger in the front seat, according to the Sheriff's office.

"The collision resulted in persons needing to be extricated from their vehicles by the Berlin-Orange Fire Department before being transported from the scene by Life EMS to the Sparrow Ionia Hospital," they said in a release about the accident.

Judith McCausey Nye, of Portland,who was the passenger in the Aurora, was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing but died shortly after arrival.

The identification of the drivers of the two vehicles are not being released at this time.

Deputies say that speed and weather conditions contributed to the accident.

Assisting on the scene was the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, Berlin-Orange Fire Department, LIFE EMS, and Reed and Hoppes Towing.

