Head Coach Hunt: No word on who will be the next football coach

The search for Mark Dantonio's replacement as head coach of Michigan State's football team is reaching its third day.

Spartan fans can breathe for now as it appears Michigan State isn't as close to finding a replacement coach as we might think.

"Michigan State is one of those jobs that we've been waiting for and watching to see if it would open up and if and when it did, Luke Fickell, we thought for sure would want to go there," said Jeremy Rauch, a Cincinnati sports reporter.

Even for a while now, Fickell going to Michigan State seems like it would be a done deal. Fickell himself appeared on ESPN-U radio Wednesday and said he hasn't talked with anyone at the school, except for Mark Dantonio.

"I have talked to nobody and that's the truth. Obviously I'm very good friends with Mark Dantonio, have been for a while, but I have not communicated or talked to anyone besides Mark Dantonio in the last three or four weeks," Fickell said.

Neither Fickell nor Rauch has ruled out a move to East Lansing, but of course, there are some reservations.

"Is there a place that we would fit that would be good for us? if it's not good for the family, it's not good for me and my profession," Fickell said.

But if the rumors are true and Fickell does come to Michigan State, Rauch said he would be a perfect fit for the Spartans.

"I think you would see almost an immediate impact for Michigan State, even if it does take a year or so just to get things going back in the right direction," Rauch said.

A source close to the source told News 10 Michigan State hasn't reached out to anyone for the coaching role. They've only begun to talk about the process of finding a replacement. They also confirmed to News 10 that they've hired Glenn Sugiyama with DHR International to help with the search process, but they haven't specified what exactly his role will be.

