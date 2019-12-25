‘He acted like a true hero’: Teen rescues bedridden neighbor from Phoenix house fire

A Phoenix family is grateful for their 15-year-old neighbor, who rushed to the rescue and helped everyone get outside when their house caught fire.

Kyshaune Lindsay, 15, was playing ball outside when he saw his neighbor, Cindy Nunez, was in trouble. He ran over to ask if everything was OK and learned Nunez’s house was on fire, due to an electrical problem in the kitchen.

Nunez had been able to get her children out, but inside, her brother, Marcos Marquez, was struggling to get in his wheelchair.

"Because my brother is bedridden, I can't physically pick him up," Nunez said. "He just jumped into action to help me."

Kyshaune made his way through the smoke-filled home to Marquez’s room.

"He acted like a true hero,” Marquez said. “I couldn’t do it, so, he just told me, 'I'm going to pick you up.' And I looked at him, and I’m like, 'Are you sure?' He was like, ‘Yeah, I got you.’”

By the time firefighters arrived, Marquez was safely out of the home. Kyshaune says he’s relieved everyone made it out.

Nunez and Marquez both thanked the 15-year-old for his heroic deed.

“I just want to thank him very much for everything he did,” Marquez said. “I will forever be grateful because to be honest, I don’t know if I would be here right now.”

