Hayes Middle School presents 'Willy Wonka, Jr.'

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is highlighting middle school students who are taking their talents to the stage.

Hayes Middle School of the Grand Ledge Public School District is presenting, 'Willy Wonka, Jr.' It is the first musical put on by the district exclusively featuring middle school students.

"It's really coming together and it looks super cool," said Aubrie Parish, a 7th grade student who plays 'Willy Wonka.' "There's so many like, props and all the people in it are really good at acting."

"There's a lot of your friends that are in the musical with you so it's just been really cool," said Conner Dennis, an 8th grade student who plays 'Charlie.'

There are 53 7th and 8th grade students taking the stage for their retelling of the classic story.

They are doing it all-singing, dancing, choreographing, helping out backstage. The show features rig work, so 'Wonka' and 'Charlie' actually fly through the air.

"It's really great," said Parish. "I've met a lot of new people who I had never met before and we have a lot of the same things as me."

The students rehearse every day, making sure their show is ready for their first audiences.

"It's going to be cool to have people there watching," said Parish. "To have people seeing it because you put a lot of work into it, it's going to be really fun."

"It's coming along great and it looks really cool so I would say, 'Yea, come and see it. It's awesome,'" said Dennis.

'Willy Wonka, Jr.' plays Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29 at 7:00 p.m. It has a Sunday showing on March 1 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 or by clicking, here.

