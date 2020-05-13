Have knee pain? It might be your shoes!

New research finds specially designed shoes could help people with chronic knee pain.

The Boston University study included over 200 patients with knee osteoarthritis.

Half wore shoes with a biomechanical sole, and half wore their regular shoes.

After six months, the special shoe group had a greater decrease in knee pain.

Experts believe the shoes may re-educate and recondition leg muscles, but say more studies are needed.

The study was led by researchers at Boston University and published in 'JAMA.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.