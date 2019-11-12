Hat and glove drive starts Wednesday

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor's hat and glove drive kicks off Wednesday.

The drive is a part of the "SERVE Lansing," initiative which helps provide new and gently used hats and gloves to adults and children who are in need.

Collection starts Wednesday, Nov. 13 and runs until Monday, Nov. 25 at noon.

“Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Schor. “I am asking folks throughout Lansing and the region to help those in need by donating new and gently used hats and gloves before the colder weather hits. We are happy to be working with the Lansing School District to pass out the collected items during Willow Elementary Annual Community Feast to help make sure those in need of hats and gloves have them.”

For a full list of drop-off locations, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.