Beloved High School Principal passes away

Haslett High School Principal Bart Wegenke has passed away.

This is according to the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals.

At the time of his death, Wegenke was battling pancreatic cancer.

Wegenke was 53 and was just weeks away from celebrating his 54 birthday.

He served as Haslett High School's principal since 2004.

In 2014, Haslett was ranked as the fifth best high school in the state of Michigan and listed as 62 in the country by Newsweek magazine.

According to a local funeral home, a mass for Wegenke will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Church of the Resurrection in Lansing.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.