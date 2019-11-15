Harvey Education Center's Interactive PE classes combine physical, academic learning

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is highlighting one program that is combining all aspects of kindergarten education.

That means learning colors, numbers and gym class.

LU is an international, interactive system and it is one of the only systems in the state of Michigan.

The system, housed at Mason's Harvey Education Center, gets kindergartners moving and also incorporates lessons from outside from the gymnasium.

"For these kids to have it at five, they're pretty lucky," said Stacey Griffin, the Integrated PE Teacher.

The brand new, early education building is state of the art and that also goes for their gym.

"You just implement that right into the curriculum and learning the objectives for kindergarten PE," said Griffin. "It really goes along with the entire new building and brings the community into it and it's a great opportunity for kiddos of all ages, really."

Griffin says Mason's system is one of the only in the state right now. Lu-it's nickname-has different programs, like dance, relays and interactive basketball games.

"It's completely interactive and it takes up most of the wall, so it's not anything that's in their face or really anti-social," said Griffin. "It's really everything is cooperative learning. So they're always doing things with others, even the dancing. It's just a full circle of wonderful activities they can implement, they can learn about insects and their numbers and their shapes and their colors."

That way, kindergartners can take the lessons they learn in Physical Education classes out the door with them and apply them to their academic curriculum in the classroom.

"We just feel like we want to use it to its fullest potential and be able to implement all of the games and the learning into the entire curriculum and the kiddos just love it," said Griffin.

It's made by possible by a grant through the Harvey Education Center.

"They just absolutely love learning that way it makes it all come together," said Griffin.

Right now LU is used by the kindergarten classes. Griffin says it can be expanded and used for future fundraisers and other grades in the Harvey Education Center.