Harrison Road undergoing construction to include addition of bike lanes

Harrison Road, between Grand River Avenue and Michigan Avenue, is undergoing a makeover that will eventually include the addition of two bike lanes.

This stretch of road is currently closed so crews can replace catch basins and prepare to reduce the road’s car lanes from four to three.

Lane reductions will then allow crews to add two bike lanes.

The Harrison-Oak Street and Harrison-Huntington Road intersections are currently closed to traffic.

Drivers headed southbound and northbound on Harrison are being detoured to via Grand River Avenue, Michigan Avenue and Delta Street.

Access to Grand River Avenue and Michigan Avenue will be maintained to local traffic up to Oak Street and Huntington Road, according to the city’s website.

Access from side streets is expected to be closed to prevent traffic from entering the construction site.

This closure is expected to be in place for up to four weeks.

