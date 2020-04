The Harris Nature Center will be holding a live concert on its Facebook Page this Friday.

The event starts at 5:01 pm and will feature 11 Lansing musicians and special guests.

Money raised from the event will be distributed to 10 non-profit organizations. One of them is the Harris Nature Center Foundation.

The Foundation raises money to pay for programs, exhibits, and building improvements at the nature center.

