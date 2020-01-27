Harris Nature Center hosts Chipmunk Story Time

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids, you might want to check out the Harris Nature Center.

The nature center will be hosting "Chipmunk Story Time," Thursday, Feb 13 at 10 a.m. Children will have the opportunity to engage with puppets like Chicory Chipmunk and his animal friends, the nature center said.

“Children will interact with many animal puppets,” said Senior Park Naturalist Kati Adams. “This month, animals in the storybooks will tell us what they do to stay warm in the winter.”

The story is "A Warm Winter Tail."

The event will also include hands-on nature activities and a short walk, the center said.

The fee is $3 per child per session and is due at the beginning of the event.

For more information on Chipmunk Story Time, contact the center by email at hnc@meridian.mi.us or give them a call at 517*349-3866.

The Harris Nature Center is located at 3998 Van Atta Road in Meridian Township.

