Harlem Globetrotters in town on Friday

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to East Lansing with their new 'Pushing the Limits' world tour.

They will be bringing the fun and all the trick shots to the Breslin Center on Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m.

And joining in on the fun, News 10's Seth Wells.

He will be showing off his skills on the court as a guest globetrotter!

According to their website, they say there will be "new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, a new record-breaking attempt and unforgettable family moments."

Or upgrade your experience and purchase bench seats for the game, which includes your very own jersey.

