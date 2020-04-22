Happy Earth Day!

Today is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day!

This year it takes on a whole new look.

The event is usually marked by massive parades and rallies, but not this year.

The global outbreak of covid-19 is forcing celebrations to go digital for the first time.

Some activists worry their efforts to raise awareness for climate change may not be as loud because of this year's virtual movement...

Still.. many are committing to the events, which will be broadcast during a three-day livestream on earth-day-dot-org.

Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson started the very first earth day in 1970...

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.