Hanover-Horton teacher not to be charged

A Hanover-Horton high school teacher will not be charged with a crime following an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Matt Resor was the second teacher at the school to be placed on leave following serious misconduct allegations.

The district received a complaint against Resor on Tuesday, Sept. 17, according to a letter from Superintendent John Denney that was sent to school district families the same day.

An email from a former student sent to Denney "raised allegations of serious misconduct against Resor," the letter said.

He was placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave while the investigation was pending.

His attorney said they are waiting for the school district to complete its own investigation and expects him to be reinstated soon.

Fellow teacher Johnnie Stewart was also investigated for having sex with a former student.

On June 19, a former Hanover-Horton student went public with her claims that Stewart had started a sexual relationship with her when she was a student in the late 1990s.

"Pretty sad. It's disgusting that has happened for a second time," said a parent under anonymity. "My son always cared for [Resor] quite a bit. The district really needs to take a look at our leaders."

Stewart later resigned under an agreement with the school board.

