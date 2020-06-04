Handgun ownership & suicide risk

Suicide death rates are dramatically higher among people who own handguns.
That's according to a 12-year study from Stanford University that followed 26-million Californians.
It showed men who owned handguns were eight times more likely to die from a self-inflicted gunshot wound than those who didn't own a gun.
And women handgun owners were over 35 times more likely.
Experts say suicide attempts are often impulsive acts, which is why having a gun in the home increases the risk of a fatality.
The study was led by researchers at Stanford University and published in 'New England Journal of Medicine.'
