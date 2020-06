Lasning's Public Service Department announced Hamelon Street from Aurelius Road to Scarborough Road will be closed Wednesday, June 17. The closure will be for resurfacing work.

Scarborough Road from Hamelon to Robinson will also be closed. Businesses and local residencies will still be able to access the roads.

The work is expected to be done by mid-July.

