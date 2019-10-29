Halloween Trick or Treating times in mid-Michigan

Halloween is coming up and that means it's time to trick or treat.

The official time for residential trick or treating in Lansing and East Lansing is from 6 to 8 p.m.

In Lansing, there will also be a Trunk or Treat event happening from 6 to 8p.m. Thursday.

And in Meridian - you can take your little trick or treater to the Meridian Mall for trick or treating from 5 - 6 p.m.

All children (up to age 12) must be in costume and accompanied by an adult. Adults: please no masks.

Reports say that Leslie will honor trick or treaters between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For St. Johns, the time is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For Village of Westphalia, the time is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

For Vermontville, trick or treating hours will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

For Charlotte, trick or treating will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

For Bellevue, Delta Township, Dimondale, Eaton Rapids, Grand Ledge, Hamlin Township, Olivet, and Potterville, trick or treating times will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

For Bath Charter Township, trick or treating will also take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trick or treating times for the city of Jackson will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The city of Jackson has advised residents to take these precautions when trick or treating in residential communities:

-Drive cautiously during Halloween, as children will be out walking in neighborhoods

-Accompany young children and use sidewalks if available

-Carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing so drivers can see you

-Go only to homes where there are outside lights on as a sign of welcome

-Refrain from entering homes or apartments of people you don't know

