Hair growth promise for a common type of baldness

Some hopeful news for men and women with a common type of baldness.

A preliminary study from South Korea shows a topical solution containing stem cells could help regrow hair.

Researchers assigned a group of 50 patients to a placebo, or the solution containing stem cell proteins.

After four months, the stem cell group showed a significant increase in hair count , and thickness.

Experts say larger trials are needed to confirm effectiveness and safety.

The study was led by researchers at Pusan National University Yangsan Hospital (SKOR) and published in 'STEM CELLS Translational Medicine.'

